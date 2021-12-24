Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Heska were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heska by 13.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Heska in the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Heska by 25.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heska by 10.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the third quarter valued at about $3,634,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heska alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $170.79 on Friday. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.94 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.00 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.