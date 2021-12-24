Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,759,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after buying an additional 315,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,730,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,963,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after buying an additional 282,377 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $128.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.