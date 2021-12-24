Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,759,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after buying an additional 315,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,730,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 282,377 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $128.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.10 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.87.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

