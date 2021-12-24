Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEPC opened at $36.65 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

