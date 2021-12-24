Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

INCY stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.34. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 350,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $25,052,241.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

