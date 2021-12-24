Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 1,447 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,448 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

FRC opened at $203.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $139.13 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.16 and a 200 day moving average of $201.65.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

