Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 43.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 38.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $302.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.25 and a 52-week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

