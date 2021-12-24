Waves Enterprise Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and $1.17 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00057116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.14 or 0.07964380 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,967.11 or 0.99977111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00054522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00073087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007482 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

