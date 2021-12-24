Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,002 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,967,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,857,000 after buying an additional 1,636,811 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,433,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,106. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

