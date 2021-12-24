Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.81. 255,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,283. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $200.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.07.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.