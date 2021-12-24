Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $393,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 142.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 26.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $582.41. The company had a trading volume of 461,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,508. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $371.40 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $578.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

