Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Raises Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 40,851 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 757,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 86,846 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,255,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,420 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

