Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,377 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 0.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.7% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Target by 7.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $3.27 on Friday, reaching $221.01. 3,342,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,976. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

