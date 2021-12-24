Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 44,540 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 56.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,540 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $11,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of PDP stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,587. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.27. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $78.43 and a 1-year high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

