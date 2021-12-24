Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,383 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $40,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,559,000.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.24. 11,488,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

