Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $435.94 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,445,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 6.4% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.53% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $435,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 32,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 94,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 180,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after buying an additional 1,980,373 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,927,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,657,572. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.