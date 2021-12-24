Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 47.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,509,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450,663 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $115,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPMB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 105,670,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,386,935 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,193,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,877,000 after purchasing an additional 214,701 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $21,559,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 422,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 242,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,973,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 629,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,308. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69.

