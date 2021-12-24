Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 12,795 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $59,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,440.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $168.83. 1,435,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,320. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $171.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.92 and a 200 day moving average of $160.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

