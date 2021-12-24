Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.31. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 323,269 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 365.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.