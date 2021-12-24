Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wejo Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wejo Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of WEJO stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Wejo Group has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

