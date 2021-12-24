West Coast Financial LLC Has $10.93 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services accounts for 1.8% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.5% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $2,110,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $122.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.26. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.32 and a 12 month high of $124.62.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMN. Truist Securities raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

