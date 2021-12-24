West Coast Financial LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,879,000 after purchasing an additional 28,731 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $60.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Truist started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

