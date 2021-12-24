West Coast Financial LLC Has $632,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $37.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.73 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

