West Coast Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 32,120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Dropbox by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 46.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,315,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after buying an additional 417,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter worth about $5,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $50,191.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $297,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,158. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

