West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 518 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $212.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

