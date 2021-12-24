West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 749 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Cavco Industries comprises about 1.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Cavco Industries worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $825,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of CVCO opened at $302.73 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.85 and a 12-month high of $327.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.80 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

