West Coast Financial LLC Raises Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Acuity Brands worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 70.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $208.99 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.54 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.71.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.27.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

