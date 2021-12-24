WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,865 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in WestRock by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,595,921,000 after purchasing an additional 459,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WestRock by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after purchasing an additional 504,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WestRock by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,329,000 after purchasing an additional 482,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in WestRock by 112.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,506 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $62.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.