Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.49. Approximately 3,179 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 1,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTSHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1946 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

