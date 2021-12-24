Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin Sells 30,700 Shares

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$54.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$52.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.08. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$44.09 and a 1-year high of C$59.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of C$24.39 billion and a PE ratio of 30.52.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$338.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$373.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.73.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

