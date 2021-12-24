Whittier Trust Co. Buys 141 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.76.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $146.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

