Whittier Trust Co. Has $436,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,760,000 after purchasing an additional 259,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,608,000 after purchasing an additional 94,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,906,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Shares of GLW opened at $36.75 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

