Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $105,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,761,000 after buying an additional 2,141,139 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 1,324,153 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after buying an additional 1,319,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after buying an additional 600,151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $145.97 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $116.35 and a one year high of $147.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.67 and a 200-day moving average of $140.36.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

