Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 855 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 98.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,302,000 after acquiring an additional 219,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,152,000 after acquiring an additional 493,998 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,104,000 after acquiring an additional 225,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 254,046 shares during the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $36.30 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.