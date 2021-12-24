Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Takes Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the second quarter valued at $1,035,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in BrightView during the second quarter worth about $1,070,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BrightView during the second quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BrightView by 18.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightView alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BV stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.43.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.