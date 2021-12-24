Whittier Trust Co. Sells 430 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $37.65 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $373,238.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,893 shares of company stock worth $8,810,036. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

