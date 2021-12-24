Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 41.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,977 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 202,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 430,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DVYE opened at $38.29 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.