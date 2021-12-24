WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:WOW traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $21.28. 197,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.99. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $6.04. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 47.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $300,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,100 shares of company stock worth $1,884,150 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Mirova raised its position in WideOpenWest by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in WideOpenWest by 71.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

