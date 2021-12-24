William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report released on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.99. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.40.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $479.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $485.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $454.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.36. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

