William F. Feehery Sells 75,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $2,143,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CERT stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.93. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. Research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Certara by 52.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 41,181 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Certara by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 25,731 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Certara by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,532,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after buying an additional 230,918 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Certara by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.