WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 36.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Polaris were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13,165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 681,317 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 311.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,183,000 after purchasing an additional 404,540 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PII opened at $106.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Truist decreased their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

