WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 78.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $117,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $131,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 10,180 shares of company stock valued at $163,357 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $12.66 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $676.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

