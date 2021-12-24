WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 5,427 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 47.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in HNI were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HNI in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the second quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HNI by 182.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the third quarter worth $223,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $80,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $429,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.95. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $586.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.14 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. HNI’s payout ratio is 73.81%.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

