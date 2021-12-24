WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $588,000 Position in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Biglari were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biglari during the second quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biglari by 29.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Biglari during the second quarter worth $214,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Biglari by 6.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Biglari by 2.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 10,072 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 39,427 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,810. Company insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BH opened at $145.00 on Friday. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.00 and a 1 year high of $188.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $330.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.34.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

