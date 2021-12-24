WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Nevro were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 5.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVRO. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.62.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $79.44 and a fifty-two week high of $185.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

