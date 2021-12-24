WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 70.6% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WEC opened at $94.65 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.