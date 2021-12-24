WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,405 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 17.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Stitch Fix by 12.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFIX. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

SFIX stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $11,695,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,503,007 shares of company stock valued at $35,049,699 and have sold 173,444 shares valued at $5,607,860. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

