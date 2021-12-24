Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,115.73 ($67.59).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WIZZ. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($62.10) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($68.70) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 6,450 ($85.22) to GBX 5,800 ($76.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($72.00) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($62.10) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of WIZZ traded up GBX 63.81 ($0.84) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 4,294.81 ($56.74). 86,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,285. The company has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion and a PE ratio of -10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,462.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,732.47. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 3,600 ($47.56) and a one year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.92).

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($60.26), for a total transaction of £456,100 ($602,589.51).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.