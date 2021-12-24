Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Buys 240,000 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $8,637,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $221,737.85.

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,427,750.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,288.00.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $19.74 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $8,510,000. Yale University raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 29.0% during the third quarter. Yale University now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 252.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

