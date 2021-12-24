Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,129 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 10.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,921 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 48.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 55.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 90,229 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $13,051,000 after buying an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,034 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $16,494,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.36.

Shares of XLNX opened at $216.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.29. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.11%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.